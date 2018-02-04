BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities across the country, and in Maryland, are searching for the victim in what appears to be a child porn video — and police are warning people to not share the viral content.

The video, which appears to show a girl being forced to perform a sex act on a man, is sending shock waves in the cyber world and throughout the country. It has gone viral after being posted on Facebook and continuously circulated on social media.

The location of the alleged adult suspect and teenage victim are still unknown.

Now, local, state and federal investigators are teaming up to track them down, and they’re asking for the public’s help.

“We’re telling everyone do not share this, even with the best of intentions, even if you’re trying to help us solve the crime. This could be considered distribution of child pornography,” says Officer Paul Hill of the Marietta Police Department in Georgia.

Maryland State Police and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force confirm they’re aware of the viral video and are part the nationwide search. They’re urging everyone to immediately stop distributing the disturbing clip as sharing child porn is illegal.

Maryland State Police said in a statement: “If this video should be shared with you, do not share it with anyone else via email or social media. Instead, delete the video and make sure you report the video to your social media or internet service provider immediately.”

Anyone caught distributing the video or any other child pornography could face criminal charges.

If you have information on the identity of the girl or man in the video, you’re urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-653-4200.

