WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect, Wintry Mix Covers Region | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Car Crash, Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car ended up on top of another after a crash in Harford County.

The Susquehanna Hose Company says the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday on I-95 N near Route 155 in Havre de Grace. When rescue crews arrived, they found one vehicle on top of the other with people inside of both cars.

Officials say a woman in the top car was removed after crews stabilized the vehicle. She later refused to be transported, but another patient was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch