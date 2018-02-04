BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A car ended up on top of another after a crash in Harford County.
The Susquehanna Hose Company says the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday on I-95 N near Route 155 in Havre de Grace. When rescue crews arrived, they found one vehicle on top of the other with people inside of both cars.
Officials say a woman in the top car was removed after crews stabilized the vehicle. She later refused to be transported, but another patient was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The northbound lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook