BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kings Dominion is renaming a roller coaster with a Confederate-themed name.

The amusement park in Virginia announced Friday that the ride will be changed from “Rebel Yell” to “Racer 75.”

In a post on the Kings Dominion blog, public relations manager Katelyn Sherwood said the move comes as part of a “revitalization” effort. The wooden roller coaster dates back to the park’s opening in 1975.

Sherwood wrote:

Rebel Yell will become “Racer 75” as a nod to its 1975 entry into the park as well as giving recognition to ACE, the American Coaster Enthusiasts, (rACEr 75 – get it?!). ACE was founded in 1978 after a roller-coaster-riding event on this attraction. The new name, Racer 75, is also reflective of the design, a racer-style coaster. We will continue to replace sections of the track on this classic wooden coaster as a commitment to maintaining the iconic ride. As part of this work, riders will notice a smoother experience as they race through the course.