BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Live! Casino is expanding with a brand new luxury hotel.

They are inviting people to be a part of their growing team.

The Live! Hotel is looking to fill 500 positions, both part time and full time, for the spring.

It’s an opportunity to join the Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel family.

“If you are interested in an exciting career, this is what you should go for,” said Travis Lamb, with Live! Hotel. “There’s so many great paths you can take once you join a casino hotel operation, it keeps you engaged

This $200 million, 17-story luxury hotel promises five-star treatment for all their guests and employees.

Take a look of how the interior of the hotel will look:

“Team member engagement is a big part of what we are, and we are a family owned operation, and we treat all of our employees like family,” Lamb said.

The grand opening is this spring, which is keeping their recruitment center busy with applicants.

“I heard about the opportunities, and I’m a people person, customer service is my thing you know,” said applicant Michael Tucker. “I wanted to come here and see what they had to offer.”

“Excited, I can’t wait for everything to go, I like to learn and grow as I get older, you never know where you’ll be placed in life,” said applicant Kiara Marshall.

There are 500 available positions at the new hotel, in areas including guest relations, food and beverage, entertainment, as well as their spa and salon.

“Been great, everyone has been very friendly and helpful, makes you feel like you’re at home,” Marshall said. “Hospitality is exceptional.”

The recruitment center will be open seven days a week, you can apply online or in person.

Click here for more information on available positions at the Live! hotel.

