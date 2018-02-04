BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The latest ceasefire weekend in Baltimore has ended with no homicides reported in the city in the last 72 hours.

Organizers are now using this momentum to try and curb the violent running rampant in the city.

In the middle of a frigid Baltimore winter, Michael Haynie is part of a force armed with signs of hope in the city’s fight against violence.

“The community has to go out into the community. We can’t rely only on the police and departmental agencies,” Haynie said.

With 341 homicides in 2017 — which dropped from 343 after a double shooting in December was reclassified as a justified act — and 26 already in the first five weeks of 2018, members of the Baltimore Ceasefire called for 72 hours with no homicides. All weekend long, leaders and the families impacted by the violence hit the streets to get the message out.

After two attempts last year in August and November, the third time has proven to be the charm.

Police have not responded to any homicides since the ceasefire began Friday at midnight.

Haynie says it’s a start.

“As we get resources to them. I think we can begin to see what we saw this weekend,” he said.

Leaders hope the message can continue even after today.

Baltimore City Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on North Glover Street. A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her backside.

Organizers are planning another ceasefire in May.

