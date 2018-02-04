(CBSNEWS) — The big game is finally here — the New England Patriots will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for Super Bowl LII in what’s expected to be one of the coldest games on record. The battle for the Lombardi Trophy kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Patriots are 4.5 favorites to beat the Eagles on Sunday. If they pull off the win, they’ll walk away with the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl championship. Here’s everything else you need to know about Sunday’s big game.

How to Watch Super Bowl LII

What: Super Bowl LII (52)

Super Bowl LII (52) Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Feb. 4, 2018 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (try for free), NFL Game Pass (available only after midnight)

fuboTV (try for free), NFL Game Pass (available only after midnight) Teams: New England Patriots (home team), Philadelphia Eagles (away team)

New England Patriots (home team), Philadelphia Eagles (away team) Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya Trivia: 52 Things to know about Super Bowl LII

Who’s headlining the Super Bowl halftime show?

Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl halftime show and is expected to perform hits off his new album, “Man of the Woods.”

In a press conference previewing his performance, Timberlake spoke of his “bromance” with Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, but didn’t go so far as to say he’d be rooting for the Patriots to win.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

Pink will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” before her favorite team, the Eagles, takes the big stage on Super Bowl Sunday. The three-time Grammy winner released her seventh studio album, “Beautiful Trauma,” in October. Her lead single, “What About Us,” was nominated for a Grammy.

Super Bowl 52 Odds

The Patriots are 4.5-point favorites to beat the Eagles, but when the gambling line first opened, they were 5.5-point favorites. The over-under — the combined number of points scored by both teams — is over or under 48.5 points. The odds are subject to change in the hours before kickoff.

Predictions

The experts at Sportsline.com ran 10,000 simulations of this year’s Super Bowl matchup and came up with a final score of Patriots 23, Eagles 21. However, the folks at Tecmo Bowl predicted a different outcome: Eagles 16, Patriots 10.

