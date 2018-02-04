WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Chance Of Wintry Mix Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App 

BALTIMORE(WJZ) – At least two people have been killed and 70 wounded following a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina.

The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.

Amtrak released a statement saying: “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch