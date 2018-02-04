BALTIMORE(WJZ) – At least two people have been killed and 70 wounded following a collision between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina.
The crash happened around 2:30 Sunday morning.
Amtrak released a statement saying: “Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina. The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.
