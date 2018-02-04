BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and eventually just rain for Maryland, you would think we’d get a break.

Alas, now we have ice and fog to contend with overnight.

As temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s Sunday night, patchy ice is expected across the state.

As for the fog issue, it’s expected to be patchy, but isolated areas could see dense fog.

Sunshine is in store Monday, so at least we have that going for us.

It will be cold and blustery though, with highs in the mid-30s and northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Our next chance for wintry precipitation arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

