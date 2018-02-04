WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Chance Of Wintry Mix Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Local TV, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Maryland as wintry precipitation is expected Sunday.

The advisory goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for Central Maryland, including Baltimore.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says there’s a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

“We could have freezing rain, and that’s expected to create a glaze of ice on the roads,” Williams said.

