BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Maryland as wintry precipitation is expected Sunday.

The advisory goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for Central Maryland, including Baltimore.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded eastward and now includes the cities of Baltimore and Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/KRqKvDCHXa — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) February 4, 2018

WJZ’s Tim Williams says there’s a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m., then rain or freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

“We could have freezing rain, and that’s expected to create a glaze of ice on the roads,” Williams said.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10AM to 4PM. Wintry mix expected to turn to rain by early afternoon. Updates on #WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/3RjE1aUKxM — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) February 4, 2018

