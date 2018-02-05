BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day of stunning testimony from former Baltimore Police detective Momodu Gondo included an posthumous accusation of corruption against slain officer Sean Suiter, and an accusation of murder against detective Jemell Rayam.

Gondo and Rayam are both facing charges in a huge corruption case involving several members of the department.

Gondo has pleaded guilty to racketeering and distribution of heroin in relation to the scandal. Rayam has pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges.

On Monday morning, Gondo said that Detective Sean Suiter, who was killed on the job in November, was involved in some of the thefts Gondo committed a decade ago within the squad he was a part of at that time.

After the midday break Monday, the explosive testimony continued.

According to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren, Gondo says he never complained about the alleged corruption of another another officer charged in the scandal, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, because of retribution fears.

“Wayne knew so many people in command, I’d have been blackballed,” Gondo said.

Jenkins pleaded guilty last month to federal charges in the corruption case.

Gondo also claimed that a deadly police-involved shooting involving another charged officer, Detective Jemell Rayam, was “murder.”

“F*** it. I just didn’t want to chase him,” he recalls Rayam saying. He also alleges that higher-ups coached Rayam to lie about the shooting.

