ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin has filed for re-election, saying he always runs a very aggressive campaign on the issues and plans to do so again. This time it’ll be against Chelsea Manning.

Cardin filed Monday to run for his third U.S. Senate term.

Manning, a transgender woman and former U.S. Army private who was convicted of leaking over 700,000 classified documents, filed last month to run in the Democratic primary.

The 74-year-old Cardin says he’s ready for widespread interest in the race. He’s says he’ll run on issues like the environment, health care, economic growth and transportation.

Cardin won the Senate seat in 2006. He served 10 terms in the U.S. House before that.

The filing deadline is Feb. 27. The primary is June 26.

