BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Confirmation hearings for interim police commissioner Darryl De Sousa start Monday.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the hearings will begin during the council meeting.

De Sousa took over the department last month after Mayor Pugh fired Kevin Davis over rising crime.

He says he plans to re-organize the department and launch new units to bring down violence.

The public will be able to voice their opinions later in February.

