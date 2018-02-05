EDITOR’S NOTE: The above video contains images of a birth. They may not be suitable for all audiences.

MANHATTAN, Kansas (WJZ) — Amazing photographs of an impatient Kansas baby’s birth on a hospital hallway floor have surfaced online.

Maxwell Alexander was born at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas in July, but his birth video was just posted to the photographer’s Facebook and YouTube page on Sunday.

The photos were captured by Tammy Karin, of Little Leapling Photography.

Max’s mom had just made it into the hospital and through the ER doors when she says she felt her body pushing Max out.

“I reached down and could feel his head crowning with my hand,” she writes in her birth story on the Little Leapling website .

“I looked at my husband and said, ‘Travis catch him!’ Without any hesitation he did just that as I felt my body involuntarily pushing his head the rest of the way out.”

That’s when she says nurses came running toward the couple and their rapidly-arriving baby.

“Travis said the ER nurse who reached us first quickly supported his head, he still had his hands on baby’s head too, as well as my back while they laid us down,” she continues. “That same nurse gently removed his cord that was loosely around his neck, now his head was completely out. With 1 more push as instructed by the nurse, and the only intentional push I gave, I felt the rest of his body come out.”

Max arrived at 3:38 a.m., mom writes, less than 25 minutes after her water broke at home and seconds after they walked into the hospital.

“It’s worth mentioning that fate must have had a hand in this, the nurse that first reached us and helped guide baby the rest of the way out was an OB nurse at another hospital,” the blog post says. “She worked part time at our local ER, and I couldn’t be more glad that she was there that morning!”

Max was 6 pounds 7 ounces, and 20 inches long at birth, and his parents report that his five older sisters are thrilled to have a healthy little brother!

See more photos of the happy family HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook