WJZ WEATHER: Icy Road Conditions Across Area | Download The WJZ Weather App| School Delays
Filed Under:Bad Weather, Icy Roads

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday’s rain has turned into Monday morning’s ice, enough to make a thin glaze on sidewalks and roadways.

Bridges and overpasses are treacherous and there have been a number of spin outs and fender-benders this morning. Some ramps were blocked off by police.

Slippery conditions are reported throughout the state. Reports of black ice are coming from Howard, and Anne Arundel Counties.

Police say to expect ice everywhere you are because even if you do not see it, it could be there. Drive with extreme caution.

RELATED: School Closings

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch