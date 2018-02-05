BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday’s rain has turned into Monday morning’s ice, enough to make a thin glaze on sidewalks and roadways.
Bridges and overpasses are treacherous and there have been a number of spin outs and fender-benders this morning. Some ramps were blocked off by police.
Slippery conditions are reported throughout the state. Reports of black ice are coming from Howard, and Anne Arundel Counties.
Police say to expect ice everywhere you are because even if you do not see it, it could be there. Drive with extreme caution.
