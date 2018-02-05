BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police detective who was killed while on the job in November was posthumously accused of being involved in corruption within the department.

Former BPD Detective Momodu Gondo was on the stand Monday, testifying about various robberies he committed on the job. He is one of the officers accused in a huge corruption scandal involving the department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and has pleaded guilty to racketeering and distribution of heroin in relation to that scandal.

During Monday’s testimony, Gondo said that Detective Sean Suiter was involved in some of the thefts he committed a decade ago within the squad he was a part of at that time.

Suiter was shot with his own weapon on Nov. 15 while investigating a gang-related triple murder in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood.

The shooting was one day before he was set to testify in the case of Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, who faces accusations of planting drugs on suspects and robbing citizens as part of the corruption scandal.

Suiter’s killer was never found.

This is a developing story. WJZ’s Mike Hellgren will have more information as it becomes available.

