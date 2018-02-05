CHESTER, Md. (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged with arson that destroyed a century-old home on Maryland’s Kent Island.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal in Maryland reported Sunday night that the two teens, age 14 and 15, pulled old Christmas trees into the vacant house and started the fire with a lighter. The Friday afternoon blaze destroyed the home, built in 1900, and caused $250,000 in damage.
About 25 firefighters from the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the fire, which occurred on Castle Marina Road in Chester. It took two hours to bring it under control.
The teens now face charges including arson, malicious burning, destruction of property, burglary and trespassing.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)