Filed Under:Baltimore Top Chef, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Owen Pereira won the first season of “Top Chef Junior”.

The 13-year-old also took home $50,000 to go along with his title.

RELATED: Baltimore Teen Brings Culinary Skills To ‘Top Chef Junior,’ Competes in Top 5

300 young people auditioned, and 22 semi-finalists were sent to California, where a cooking boot camp narrowed the group to 12. Owen and 11 other young girls and boys then competed in cooking challenges until there were 5 left.

The show’s season finale aired Friday, with Pereria beating out the other contestants.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch