BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Owen Pereira won the first season of “Top Chef Junior”.
The 13-year-old also took home $50,000 to go along with his title.
300 young people auditioned, and 22 semi-finalists were sent to California, where a cooking boot camp narrowed the group to 12. Owen and 11 other young girls and boys then competed in cooking challenges until there were 5 left.
The show’s season finale aired Friday, with Pereria beating out the other contestants.
