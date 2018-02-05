BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a dry, sunny Monday after an icy cold start in many areas.

Monday night’s chilly temperatures will give way to some clouds and sun Tuesday, but it will be warmer.

Tuesday night, clouds will increase and we will drop to the mid to upper 20s before warming on Wednesday.

Light precipitation will develop in the early morning and is likely to be some snow, sleet, and even some light freezing rain for a few hours, especially in areas north and west of the Baltimore and DC metro areas.

Eventually, by late morning, all that frozen precipitation will turn to rain as it warms up to the upper 30s and low 40s.

It will dry out later Wednesday night, and be sunny but chilly on Thursday. So take care on Wednesday a.m,, as it could be coming very slick very fast.

Bob Turk

