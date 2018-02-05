WJZ WEATHER: Icy Road Conditions Across Area, Major Accidents And School Closures | Download The WJZ Weather App| School Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!

The football season is now over and the golf tour is in full swing, albeit in warm locations. In two weeks the “Great American Race”, the Daytona 500, will be here. All these are mental cues that we are beyond the midpoint of Winter. But the strongest cue has just occurred, and let’s discuss.

The days are getting noticeably longer and NOW the overnight low is UP TO 25°. We have now gained one degree for the normal overnight low. And THAT my friend is a big deal.

The climb out of Winter has now, scientifically, begun throughout the 24 day. And in the following day’s those normal day/night will continue to go up! And up……

Plenty of Winter though and the proof is as soon as Wednesday’s outlook. What appeared to be a rain event now looks, to begin as a few hours of mixed precipitation, and possibly freezing rain. It is what it is.

Sunny today, but breezy with a high of 38° and wind chills in the low 30’s.

Have a fine, and safe day.

MB!

