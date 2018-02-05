WJZ WEATHER: Icy Road Conditions Across Area, Major Accidents And School Closures | Download The WJZ Weather App| School Delays
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police say a man has assaulted a woman and a child at a Maryland home.

Cumberland police say in a statement that none of the injuries required medical treatment although the woman had visible signs of injury. Police say officers were called out to the residence Saturday night and found a “small child” in the home was also assaulted.

Police say there was a brief struggle when 25-year-old Cody Lee Clise attempted to hit one of the officers as they took him into custody. Clise was later taken before the district court commissioner where he was held without bond.

Clise is charged with second-degree child abuse, resisting arrest, intoxicated endangerment and two counts of second-degree assault. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Police did not release further details.

