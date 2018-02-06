BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County senator is proposing off-duty Baltimore County Police officers who are working in uniform wear body cameras.
Surveillance video shows Clapp in his car, then the officer confronted him about stealing detergent and apparently dragged the man before shooting him.
The shooting was ruled justified, but the video makes it hard to see exactly what transpired.
The state’s attorney has ruled that the second officer went after Clapp, he was no longer off-duty security, he was a county police officer.
There are procedural details that have to be worked out, like where to keep the cameras, but the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is in favor of the bill.
