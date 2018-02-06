BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for two men accused of burglarizing a home in Baltimore County.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 5600 block of Green Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 26.

The suspects triggered the homeowners’ surveillance camera when they opened a rear door to leave the home. Police believe the men entered the home through an unsecured window.

The suspects took a large sum of personal property, including expensive watches.

The two were also caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera as one man rang the bell to see if anyone would answer, then tried to open the locked door.

Anyone with information on the suspects or crime is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

