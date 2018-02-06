BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Both the prosecution and defense have rested in the trial for two Baltimore police officers accused of taking part in a litany of illegal activities while on the job as part of an elite gun task force.

Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were part of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

Jury instructions and closing arguments are set for Wednesday,

Federal prosecutors allege officers in the specialized unit went rogue — robbing people, dealing drugs, then trying to cover it all up.

Hersl and Taylor have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are the only two officers fighting the charges. Six others have entered guilty pleas, and four are expected to testify for the prosecution.

Testimony on Tuesday from former Baltimore Police detective Momodu Gondo included a posthumous accusation of corruption against slain officer Sean Suiter, and an accusation of murder against detective Jemell Rayam.

