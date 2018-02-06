BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health has recorded the first flu-related pediatric death in the state for this flu season.

Health officials have seen an increase in flu activity since mid-December, and are warning the public to do what they can to prevent the virus.

The CDC recommends you take the following steps to help prevent catching the flu:

• Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.

• Practice other good health habits such as these:

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill.

o Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.

If you believe you have the flu, contact your doctor.

For more information about the influenza and the benefits of vaccination, visit the CDC’s influenza page, flu prevention page, or call CDC at 800-CDC-INFO. Stay up-to-date on influenza activity in Maryland by visiting the Maryland FluWatch page for weekly updates.

