BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are the “Fast and Furious” movies causing drivers to put their pedal to the metal? A new study suggests that could be the case.

Using data from Montgomery County, the New York Times reports finding an increase in the average speed of drivers who got speeding tickets on the weekends after “Fast and Furious” releases.

They looked at all speeding tickets there from 2012 to 2017, which allowed them to “investigate the effect of three movies in the “Fast and Furious” series.”

The data also reportedly showed the speeds people were going while being caught speeding increased almost 20 percent, to an average of 19 miles per hour over the speed limit, from 16 miles per hour.

The percentage of drivers charged with driving more than 40 miles per hour above the speed limit was also up. That percentage nearly doubled, to 2 percent of all violations.

The data also showed an increase in speeding tickets near movie theaters.

To compare, the New York Times also reviewed speeding tickets when the Hunger Games movies were released, and didn’t see in increase in speeding.

