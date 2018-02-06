BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to police one victim is dead and another is in critical condition after an accident on NB Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Laurel.

Police say one victim was declared dead at the scene. They say the other was flown by USPP Eagle 1 in critical condition to a local hospital.

No information has been released about either victim at this time.

Update: Wreck investigation continues to block NB lanes of the BW Pkwy at 198 after a vehicle crashed into the woods. Fatality reported – Take 95 as alt. pic.twitter.com/dQuG1oloHK — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) February 6, 2018

Police say the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday night.

According to police the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the woods. They are not sure if speed was a factor.

An extensive extrication process was required by first responders and authorities are are wrapping up crash reconstruction now.

The road should be reopened once a heavy wrecker can arrive and remove the vehicle from the woods. Drivers should expect delays as the NB lanes are currently closed.

The United States Park Police is asking for anyone who may have seen what occurred to call their tip line at 202-610-8730.

