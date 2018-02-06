BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A graduate of Johns Hopkins University is currently hosting the game show app “HQ Trivia.”

Originally, Scott Rogowsky attended the university with the plan to continue onto law school. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, he comes from a family of lawyers, including his mom, dad, and uncles. However his plans all changed with one mini-meser course — “The Stand-up Comic in Society.”

Rogowsky performed in front of his class and felt he had the audience captivated. He loved the feeling he got while on the stage an his stand up career was born.

“After the show, people were coming up to me,” Rogowsky tells The Baltimore Sun, “strangers were coming up to me, saying, ‘Have you ever done that before? You should do that — you were great.’”

He continued to participate in stand-up shows in Baltimore and D.C. He also started a comedy club at Johns Hopkins his senior year before moving back to New York to pursue his passion as a career.

He created a YouTube channel and produced comedic videos that ended up on the streaming service Go90.

However, these activities weren’t paying the bills. Enter “HQ Trivia.”

“HQ Trivia” is a game show that happens at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. everyday. Players try to guess 12 trivia questions correctly at a chance of splitting a cash prize with other winners. Miss one question, and you’re out. The questions themselves are of usually obscure and seemingly random information.

Rogowsky had planned to move to L.A. to try to find his big break. Before heading out he decided to go on one more audition. A little while later he got the call that he was wanted to host the game show.

“I’m very happy here, and I’m going to sign up with these guys and be part of their long-term future,” Rogowsky told The Baltimore Sun. “If I can stay here in New York, do this for the next 10 years, 20 years, then I’ll do it.” He enjoys the fact that he gets to make jokes, banter, deliver bad puns, and basically say whatever he wants. Part of Rogowsky’s act is to make sure any losers know exactly how ridiculous their answers were. Rogowsky found his calling. “That stand-up class really changed my life, put me on a whole different path,” he says to The Baltimore Sun. “Who’d a thunk it?”

