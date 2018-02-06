BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial for a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Korryn Gaines, who was fatally shot in a standoff with police.
Gaines was killed during an hourslong standoff in 2016 at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Attorneys for Gaines’ family claim officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son. They also say police violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.
County prosecutors previously found Officer Royce Ruby’s shooting legally justified and charges weren’t filed.
