BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A report from the NAACP shows the disparity amongst African Americans and others in Baltimore and cities across the country.

The NAACP is calling on businesses, as well as local and state leaders to address decades of inequality in Baltimore’s African American communities.

The 35-page report examines how cities like Baltimore, St. Louis and Charlotte are dealing with social unrest and inequality in the face of rampant police brutality.

The 2015 death of Freddie Gray brought decades of frustration into the streets of Baltimore, which sparked a turning point for the city.

But years after his death, the impact still lingers–some in the area where he lived, says it’s not for the better.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking, a little discouraging,” said Donnell Charles of Baltimore. “What do you expect when you have a bunch of degradation going on, people deprived of situations that can better themselves.”

The report, which was released Tuesday, focuses on the role Gray’s death played.

The NAACP offered solutions to help Baltimore move away from poverty. The report details how years of systemic deficiencies contributed to many of the policies that are still impacting African Americans.

“I think that this is the first step. We in Baltimore City need a major plan of action,” said Ronald Flamer of the Baltimore NAACP.

The report says only 39 percent of black students in Baltimore City schools will graduate from high school and only 6 percent will finish college.

Leaders said the report will focus on closing the gap for African Americans on education, economy, business, housing and criminal justice.

Leaders also say they’ve already had conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh.

“Hopefully out of that we can chime in on some of the policy recommendations she can take and run with,” said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

