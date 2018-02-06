BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Road crews across Maryland are out in full force as the state braces for another round of winter weather.

Crews are busy Tuesday mixing an anti-ice cocktail that could save commuters Wednesday morning from a winter storm slowdown.

At the Maryland State Highway Administration facility in Owings Mills, massive reserves of brine will guard against the oncoming blast of weather.

“This is kind of the wave of the future here,” says Charlie Gischlar of SHA.

Brine has been swapped out for salt to treat some major highways and surface streets. Gischlar says crews will pre-treat roads ahead of the snow and freezing rain expected overnight into Wednesday morning, smacking the state right before rush hour.

“It’s supposed to transition into an icy, sleet and freezing rain situation right in time for the Wednesday morning rush hour — bad situation, never good,” Gischlar said.

The timing and potentially dangerous weather are déjà vu for the area. Baltimore saw its last coating of ice Sunday into Monday — leaving drivers skating on slick streets.

“Make your decision in the morning, and make it smartly because ice is nobody’s friend,” Gischlar said.

He says even if you have to delay your commute in the morning, keep a close eye for potential black ice, especially on overpasses.

