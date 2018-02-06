BALTIMORE (AP) — Second baseman Jonathan Schoop and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract.

The deal Tuesday was $250,000 above the midpoint between the $9 million Schoop asked for and the $7.5 million offered by the Orioles when the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month. Schoop can earn additional award bonuses.

A hearing had been scheduled for Thursday in Phoenix.

The 26-year-old made $3.55 million last year, when he was a first-time All-Star and hit .293 with 32 homers and 105 RBIs. He played in 160 games last season after participating in all 162 in 2016.

Schoop has a .264 career batting average with 89 homers and 272 RBIs. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

Baltimore right-hander Kevin Gausman remains scheduled for a hearing.

