BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore lawmakers are once again considering a proposed ban of polystyrene foam, a substance more commonly known by its brand name, Styrofoam.

Similar proposals have come before the council in the past, most recently in September when Councilman John Bullock introduced it.

“We saw Montgomery County and Prince George’s County move forward with bills banning polystyrene items,” Bullock said in an interview with Capital News Service. “This is an environmental issue we need to be dealing with.”

Over the past three years, two counties in Maryland and the District of Columbia have imposed bans on polystyrene foam products in their restaurants and schools.

“Foam is easily blown by wind or washed by rain into our storm drains and water bodies,” D.C. Department of Energy and Environment Director Tommy Wells said in a 2015 statement after the city passed its ban on polystyrene products. “Over time, foam litter breaks into small pieces that are difficult to remove from the environment and are harmful when eaten by wildlife.”

Bans on polystyrene products have been spreading throughout the country, from Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco to New York City. More than 80 cities across the country have placed at least a partial ban on polystyrene foam.

A Judiciary and Legislative Investigations meeting on the polystyrene ban bill was scheduled to take place at Baltimore city hall at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

