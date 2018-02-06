BUNNELL, Fla. (CBS) — A Florida couple is accused of leaving their son inside a vehicle while they were at a bar, cheering on the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Beer House in Bunnell around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for an anonymous call about parents who left their child unattended in a truck outside the bar while they were inside watching the Super Bowl.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw Robert and Kristal Valenti’s son wandering in front of the bar unattended.

When officers went to talk to the parents, the report states they could smell the odor of alcohol on Kristal Valenti’s breath.

In the report, one officer said that Kristal Valenti talked about the Eagles and attempted to “fist bump” him. She allegedly said she met her husband at the bar because it was the Super Bowl and that she really wanted the Eagles to win.

She allegedly told police that the bar would not let her son inside after 6 p.m. when the game started, and that her son was watching YouTube videos in the truck.

Authorities say that Kristal Valenti initially said they were at the bar since the beginning of the game, but then changed her story and said she arrived at halftime.

When an officer told her that her son was seen wandering around by himself outside the bar, she allegedly avoided the question, stating she didn’t know what happened, and said, “That’s not abuse.”

