BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two teens have been arrested for a shooting that happened at a Maryland high school Monday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says Zanaya Bryant, 17, and Anthony Hollingsworth, 18, have been charged for a shooting at Oxon Hill High School that left a student injured.

Detectives say around 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the school, which is located in the 6700 block of Leyte Drive, where they learned the victim got into a SUV with the suspects and was subsequently shot.

Officers say the teen was able to get out of the vehicle and find help. Investigators say Bryant and the victim are acquaintances and that robbery may be a motive in the case.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and was released several hours later.

Both suspects have been charged as adults with attempted murder and other related charges.

If anyone has information on this investigation, please call detectives at 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

