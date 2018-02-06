WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory To Go Into Effect Overnight; Possible Freezing Rain | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Oxon Hill High School, School Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two teens have been arrested for a shooting that happened at a Maryland high school Monday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says Zanaya Bryant, 17, and Anthony Hollingsworth, 18, have been charged for a shooting at Oxon Hill High School that left a student injured.

Detectives say around 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the school, which is located in the 6700 block of Leyte Drive, where they learned the victim got into a SUV with the suspects and was subsequently shot.

Officers say the teen was able to get out of the vehicle and find help. Investigators say Bryant and the victim are acquaintances and that robbery may be a motive in the case.

The victim was treated at an area hospital and was released several hours later.

Both suspects have been charged as adults with attempted murder and other related charges.

If anyone has information on this investigation, please call detectives at 301-749-5064. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch