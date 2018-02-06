WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory To Go Into Effect Overnight; Possible Freezing Rain | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Amtrak, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “mechanical issue” caused two train cars to become separated while the train was heading through Maryland Tuesday morning.

The northbound train stopped near Aberdeen, just before the Susquehanna River.

The issue happened just before 6:40 a.m., as the Acela train was traveling from Washington, DC, to Boston.

An Amtrak official reports every Acela train is being inspected to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The 52 passengers on the train were transferred to another train, and no injuries were reported.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch