BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A “mechanical issue” caused two train cars to become separated while the train was heading through Maryland Tuesday morning.
The northbound train stopped near Aberdeen, just before the Susquehanna River.
The issue happened just before 6:40 a.m., as the Acela train was traveling from Washington, DC, to Boston.
An Amtrak official reports every Acela train is being inspected to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
The 52 passengers on the train were transferred to another train, and no injuries were reported.
