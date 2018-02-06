WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory To Go Into Effect Overnight; Possible Freezing Rain | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:University of Maryland College Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Napping pods will be set up in the University of Maryland’s McKeldin Library before finals, The Diamondback reports.

The Student Government Association first voted to endorse a proposal for the pods back in November.

And it looks like students will be snoozing in the MetroNaps brand sleep pods before the end of the semester, thanks to Student Facilities Fund financing.

MetroNaps says its futuristic-looking EnergyPods have been installed in offices, hospitals, universities and fitness centers in dozens of countries.

They feature a privacy visor, relaxing rhythms that can be accessed through built-in speakers or headphones and a “gentle wake sequence” that includes light and vibrations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch