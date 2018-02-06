BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Napping pods will be set up in the University of Maryland’s McKeldin Library before finals, The Diamondback reports.
The Student Government Association first voted to endorse a proposal for the pods back in November.
And it looks like students will be snoozing in the MetroNaps brand sleep pods before the end of the semester, thanks to Student Facilities Fund financing.
MetroNaps says its futuristic-looking EnergyPods have been installed in offices, hospitals, universities and fitness centers in dozens of countries.
They feature a privacy visor, relaxing rhythms that can be accessed through built-in speakers or headphones and a “gentle wake sequence” that includes light and vibrations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook