BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I-83 proved to be a problem area during the icy morning commute in Maryland Wednesday.

Maryland State Police said they responded to multiple accidents there between I-695 and the Pennsylvania line.

WJZ traffic reporter Sharon Gibala said three separate wrecks were working on I-83 at one point, all between Middletown Rd. and Belfast Rd.

