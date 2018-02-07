BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I-83 proved to be a problem area during the icy morning commute in Maryland Wednesday.
Maryland State Police said they responded to multiple accidents there between I-695 and the Pennsylvania line.
WJZ traffic reporter Sharon Gibala said three separate wrecks were working on I-83 at one point, all between Middletown Rd. and Belfast Rd.
