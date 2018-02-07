BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Technology has transformed the wrist watch from a clock, to a phone, and now into a non-invasive monitor for diabetes. According to a study released by Apple, the Apple Watch can accurately tell whether the wearer does or does not have diabetes 85 percent of the time.

An ongoing study by app developer Cardiogram and the University of California is tracking over 14,000 Apple Watch and Android Wear users, gathering data on many patients who have diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, atrial fibrillation, and high cholesterol. The watches were able to accurately detect the warnings signs for diabetes in 462 users.

Cardiogram’s study used the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor, the same sensor other fitness bands also have, to judge if a person was at risk for the chronic blood sugar disorder. According to the Farmingham Heart Study of 2015, a person’s resting heart rate and heart rate variability could successfully predict the development of diabetes and hypertension.

The specially designed sensor for glucose monitoring, known as DeepHeart, is reportedly ready to be integrated into the next generation of smart watches. “We designed DeepHeart to be both multi-task (able to detect multiple health conditions) and multi-channel (able to incorporate multiple sensor data streams),” Cardiogram co-founder Brandon Ballinger said in an AppleInsider press release.

Using the smart watches, Ballinger and his team were also able to correctly detect abnormal heart rhythms 97 percent of the time, sleep apnea with 90 percent accuracy, and hypertension in 82 percent of patients.

