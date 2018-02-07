BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing Baltimore man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
City police say James Johnson was last seen at about 11 a.m. in the 2800 block of Sunset Drive.
Investigators say family and friends are concerned for Johnson’s well-being.
Johnson is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Officials say he was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue shirt, grey sweater, blue jeans and black Puma sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.
