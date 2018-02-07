BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men have been arrested on human trafficking charges after police say they were forcing at least three teenage girls into prostitution.

25-year-old Sean Dean and 28-year-old Gerald Dawayne Marshall face three counts of human trafficking and two counts of prostitution- under 16.

The investigation into Dean and Marshall began on January 11, when Laurel Police Department officers were called about drugs at a Laurel hotel.

Responding officers found three girls, ages 15, 16, and 17, who they believed were being trafficked for prostitution.

Child Protective Services took custody of the three teenagers.

The investigation by Laurel PD found that Dean and Marshall were responsible for trafficking the three teen girls.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Laurel Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (301) 498-8002.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook