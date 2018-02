BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a wet day with periods of freezing rain and rain, the region has been left with the possibility of some black ice overnight, as temperatures will drop well below freezing.

WJZ’s Bob Turk says most roads will have a chance to dry out, thanks to a strong northwest wind that can gust over 35 mph. Any areas of standing water, however, will freeze and that can cause hidden icy spots in some regions by the morning.

On #WJZ the rain is gone but some leftover moisture can cause icy spots overnight as temperatures drop again. pic.twitter.com/Dn4ubSEORz — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) February 8, 2018

Caution is highly advised once again on the roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

