BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a wet day with periods of freezing rain and rain, the region has been left with the possibility of some black ice overnight, as temperatures will drop well below freezing.
WJZ’s Bob Turk says most roads will have a chance to dry out, thanks to a strong northwest wind that can gust over 35 mph. Any areas of standing water, however, will freeze and that can cause hidden icy spots in some regions by the morning.
Caution is highly advised once again on the roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk