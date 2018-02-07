WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Freezing Rain, Sleet Causing School Closures, Accidents In Maryland | Download The WJZ Weather App | School Closures/Delays
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers arrested a 39-year-old Baltimore man shortly after they reportedly saw him shoot another man.

The shooting happened Tuesday, just before 9:30 p.m., in the 900 block of Calhoun St., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers report witnessing a shooting, and immediately chased after the suspect, who later surrendered to officers without incident.

Police arrested Walter Miles, who has been charged with attempted murder and handgun violations.

The victim is currently listed in stabled condition, police say.

