Filed Under:OpenTable

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has released a list of America’s most romantic restaurants.

Three of those restaurants are apparently in Maryland — two in Baltimore and one in Annapolis.

The honorees were chosen “based on an analysis of 12,000,000+ reviews of more than 26,000 restaurants across the country — all submitted by verified diners,” OpenTable says.

Charleston in Harbor East and The Prime Rib on Calvert Street both made the list, as did Lewnes’ SteakHouse on Fourth Street in Annapolis.

