Filed Under:2018 signing day, College Football, Florida State University

By: Karin Brown

No. 40 overall prospect Jacob Copeland had his college decision narrowed down to three schools: University of Tennessee, University of Alabama and Florida State University.

Copeland chose FSU.

However, Copeland’s mother had different plans for her son.

Wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and Tennessee hat, she got up from her seat next to her son and left the ceremony just as her son announced his decision.

Copeland, who is from Pensacola, FL., currently ranks as one of 2018’s top 10 receiver recruits and the No. 14 overall recruit in the state, per the 247 Sports Composite.

 

