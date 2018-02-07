BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The good news is after today there will be no winter like precipitation, for the next five days. And after tomorrow’s 37°, temperatures will be at or above normal in the mid 40’s. In the extended outlook all is well, and pretty good!

But let’s backtrack and talk the rest of this day. As of this writing at about 7:30 A.M. the radar is showing a break in mixed precipitation and rain. But the cold ground is already wet and we are getting reports of scattered icing. And that IS going to be the case until a bigger warm up into the 40’s this afternoon. If roads are treated they should be okay, but that is not a total guarantee. We have had issues, big ones, on 83 North, The Harrisburg Expressway. And you know it had been “brined.” Side streets could be quite dicy. Sidewalks for sure are going to be slick in many locations.

By mid-afternoon we should easily be in the mid 40’s but that is still a few hours away.

Three ice events so far this year. And the trend of moist and mildish is the outlook for the rest of February. More ice events in the future maybe. We’ll see.

MB!

