BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stolen puppy has been safely returned to his home, and the family says social media played a big role in getting out their story.

It was security cameras that were set up inside and outside the family’s home that captured the suspect’s image and ultimately brought home puppy Leo.

Early Monday morning, the young suspect was caught on camera after he walked into the Passi’s Baltimore home and snatched their golden retriever puppy.

The thief then quickly ran to his car and drove away.

Police have since been able to return Leo to the Passi’s.

The Passi family tells WJZ, they do not plan on pressing charges, and they are just happy Leo is home and safe.

WJZ’s Tracey Leong spoke with the family, and you can hear from them this evening on WJZ.

