BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Columbia Wednesday night.

The Howard County Police Department says around 7 p.m., they responded to the 6500 block of Dobbin Road, where a woman was struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the driver remained at the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid Dobbin Road between McGaw Road and Stanford Boulevard.

