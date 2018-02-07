BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities say a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Columbia Wednesday night.
The Howard County Police Department says around 7 p.m., they responded to the 6500 block of Dobbin Road, where a woman was struck by a vehicle.
Officers say the woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators say the driver remained at the scene.
Police are asking drivers to avoid Dobbin Road between McGaw Road and Stanford Boulevard.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook