BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dunkin’ Donuts has announced a plan to replace all their foam cups with paper ones by 2020.

The company says the new double-walled paper cups will be the same size and still retain heat like the foam ones. This new cup will be more environmentally friendly.

More sustainable, while still keeping your beverages hot and your hands cool. By mid-2020, all DD US restaurants will be serving hot coffee in our new double-walled paper cup. Learn more: https://t.co/etBFcTZfL5 pic.twitter.com/nqb2chJfBL — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) February 7, 2018

New York City and California will receive the cups first this spring.

According to a press release, the company already uses the paper cups in the majority of it’s international locations.

“We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests,” Dunkin’s sustainability chief Karen Raskopf said in a statement. “Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S., and with the double-walled cup, we will be able to offer a replacement that meets the needs and expectations of both our customers and the communities we serve.”

The cup is already being used in the new Dunkin’ concept store that opened in January in Quincy, Massachusetts — where the company was founded.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook