(Photo by Al Diaz/Miami Herald/MCT/Sipa USA)

By: Karin Brown

Dwyane Wade is heading back to Miami.

The former Miami player was traded back to the Heat from the Cavs as a part of a trading deal on Thursday.

Wade wasn’t the only trade from the Miami Heat. Nearly half of the team went out as parts of deals to the Lakers, Jazz, Kings and now the Heat.

This deal sends Dwyane Wade back to the team that drafted him back in 2003.

The trade marks the separation of the dynamic duo of he and Lebron James. The King went to social media to express encouraging words shortly after the news broke.

LeBron James' IG post about Wade going back to Miami pic.twitter.com/WBRsPkLDh9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 8, 2018

Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, also expressed how she felt about moving to the Sunshine State with her husband.

🌞🌞🌞🔥🔥🔥🌴🌴🌴 305 HOME!!!! Let's goooooooo HEAT!!!! Can't. Wait. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

Huge thank you to the fans in Cleveland for treating our family like family! Always love and gratitude ❤❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 8, 2018

The Cleveland Cavaliers will receive a heavily protected second-round draft pick in return for Wade.