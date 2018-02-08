BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s goat yoga and laughing yoga and now you can do your warrior pose with a high.

As the popularity of marijuana grows, people are adding pot to their workouts.

In a studio in San Francisco, yogi’s are mixing their passion for downward dog with marijuana. It’s called “Ganja Yoga.”

New students are flocking to Dee Dussault’s classes now that recreational marijuana is legal in California.

“People have the luxury of arriving whenever they want, in this first half hour, what we call the stoners social,” Dussault said.

Dussault believes the combination of mindfulness and marijuana, can improve her students health.

“There’s anti-inflammatory benefits to cannabis and CBD products can have amazing pain relieving benefits and anti-anxiety, anti-depression benefits,” Dussault said.

The class opens with students sampling cannabis products.

“We hang out, we talk, we kind of break the ice,” said participant Ezra Malmuth.

Then an hour of yoga begins with breaks for a quick puff. While critics question the health benefits of using marijuana, Tiffany Marquez says it relieves her migraines and puts her body at ease.

“It helps to loosen your muscles, it helps to lower your inhibition, you’re more likely to try a different move, that maybe before you might have been a little apprehensive of,” she said.

Students may feel a little loopy after class, so Dussault has them stick around for 30 minutes to sober up.

Dussault is expanding her classes in more cities, to help others take their yoga practice to new highs.

Similar classes are being offered in Colorado, Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., where recreational marijuana is legal. Students are not required to smoke during class.

